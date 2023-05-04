Nearly 4 in 10 Professionals Report Rising Burnout

50 minutes ago
MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2023

  • 1 in 5 say their manager has taken no action to alleviate work-related stress
  • Nearly 3 in 10 feel they can't take time off this summer

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnout is a problem that just won't go away, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 2,400 professionals in the U.S., 38% of respondents reported being more burned out now than a year ago. Workers said the top factors contributing to burnout today are:

  1. Heavy workloads (56%)
  2. Lack of communication and support from management (32%)
  3. Insufficient tools and resources to perform effectively (27%)

Those with the highest burnout levels include:

  • Millennials (27- to-42-year-olds)
  • Working parents
  • Employees who have been with their company for 2-4 years

"Despite employers' efforts to better support employee well-being, burnout is an issue that needs ongoing attention," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Compounding the matter, businesses are moving forward with an influx of new projects, putting more pressure on current staff who may already be stretched thin."

Combating Burnout Culture

The research shows more must be done to promote a healthy workplace culture. Nearly four in 10 professionals (37%) feel uneasy about expressing feelings of burnout with their boss. Further, one in five workers said their manager hasn't taken steps to help them alleviate work-related stress. Those who are receiving support have been:

  • Encouraged to take time off (26%)
  • Provided greater schedule flexibility (24%)
  • Given guidance on prioritizing projects (22%)

Foregoing Summer Fun

Work breaks are essential for restoring energy and focus and preventing burnout. While 28% of professionals plan to use more vacation days this summer compared to last summer, an equal percentage (28%) feel they can't take time off, either because they have too much work or worry it will impact their job security. Another 21% of employees will be checking in with work frequently when on vacation.

McDonald noted, "Refreshed and recharged workers are happier, more productive and less likely to burn out. To discourage hustle culture and find better balance, managers must set clear and realistic expectations, and workers need to prioritize self-care and protect their personal time. Contract professionals can step in to help ensure projects stay on track and workloads remain manageable."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm May 4-26, 2023. It includes responses from more than 2,400 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

