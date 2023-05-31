FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) to Achieve Fifth Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, is gaining record revenues. The Company expects Q4 growth, ending May 31, 2023, to exceed the 130% average quarterly growth the company achieved during the first three quarters of its fiscal year. FatBrain AI's fast growth is continuing, and the Company projects to beat its calendar revenue guidance of $72MM.

The Company has validated its AI 2.0 solutions and technologies with leading organizations, including Bank of America, Comcast, IBM, Pilgrim's Pride, and Samsung, to name a few. It is now bringing its AI 2.0 solutions to small and medium size businesses (SMEs) worldwide.

FatBrain caters specifically to SME's, which make up over 90% of all businesses. The company helps SMEs simplify decision-making and empowers them to harness big data and AI to grow, protect and optimize their businesses. FatBrain offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that plug into clients' unique data signals from existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products like Quickbooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Slack and Hubspot, as well as seventy-four other applications. It then aligns these data signals with millions of relevant, dynamic market indicators. Together, this collection of signals and indicators is then processed by FatBrain's AI 2.0 SaaS engine into peer-intelligence with actionable insights. This automated process allows companies to make complex decisions efficiently and quickly – realizing outcomes to protect, predict and increase cash flows.

FatBrain also offers RansomProof SaaS featuring AI automation with daily impact to secure businesses' systems and data to ensure business operations are protected. RansomProof SaaS is free forever to SMEs because the company believes in leveling the playing field between big businesses and SMEs.

"FatBrain AI continues to gain new customers every day while securing additional revenue sources. We currently have large pipeline of customers and acquisition candidates that project multiplying our revenue several fold," stated Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI):

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud, blockchain and Web3 technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600-strong team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

