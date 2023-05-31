PR Newswire

Presentation on Tuesday, June 6th at 1:30 PM PT

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Nanalysis is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 pm PT. Sean Krakiwsky, Nanalysis CEO will be leading the presentation. We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here or by using this link: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications. K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with [email protected]

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visitwww.freedomusmkts.com

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.