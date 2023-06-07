Georgia+Farm+Bureau+Mutual+Insurance+Company, established in 1959 by the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation to help farmers and rural communities obtain financial protection for their most important investments, reported a 35% increase in AutoPay adoption in its first eight months after going live in April+2022 with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution for online bill payment services. After evaluating the integrated payment solutions on the market today, Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company selected InvoiceCloud to improve internal efficiencies and offer more robust features—such as one-time payments, scheduled payments, digital wallets, paperless billing, and more—for its over 250,000 members.

“Our experience with InvoiceCloud has been incredibly refreshing. Whether it’s payment processing or internal organization, InvoiceCloud has completely changed the way we do business for the better,” said Tony Jackson, Senior Director of Information and Technology at Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. “Digital adoption rates are on the rise thanks to InvoiceCloud’s intuitive design. The spike in AutoPay enrollment has been beneficial for member retention and has given our team back valuable time to focus on more high-priority projects.”

In addition to an increase in AutoPay enrollment, Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company saw a 30% decrease in billing and payment-related calls in its first eight months after going live on the InvoiceCloud platform. They also reported that the time saved has helped its agents to better serve their customers, increasing both member and agent satisfaction. Plus, with the highly customizable updates provided by InvoiceCloud’s true SaaS solution, Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company reported an improvement in overall customer experience, increased staff efficiency, and a reduction in costs.

To learn more about Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance Company’s experience with InvoiceCloud, check out their customer story here.

About Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance:

Georgia Farm Bureau opened the doors to the Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company in 1959 to offer much needed financial services to farmers and rural communities. It has grown tremendously over the years and now caters to all types of Georgians with a wide variety of products, with home, auto and life insurance being the most popular. With offices in 158 of Georgia’s 159 counties, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance is truly a unique organization that represents the state of Georgia in a way that no other organization can. No one knows Georgia like we do and no one supports Georgia communities like we do. Everyone at Georgia Farm Bureau, from your agent to the underwriting team to the claims adjusters, lives and works in this state and is committed to seeing families in Georgia thrive. Learn more at GFBInsurance.com.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of March 31, 2023, EngageSmart serves 104,800 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

