Nordson Test & Inspection Unveils Next-Generation X-Ray Inspection System at Semicon China 2023

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nordson+TEST+%26amp%3B+INSPECTION today announced that it will unveil the new Quadra 7 Pro Manual X-Ray Inspection (MXI) system at SEMICON China, scheduled to take place June 29 - July 1, 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in booth E3014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005639/en/

Quadra-7-Pro-transparent.jpg

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION's Quadra 7 Pro MXI (Photo: Business Wire)

The Quadra 7 Pro MXI system provides superior 3D/2D manual inspection with higher resolution for back-end semiconductor applications. The new, advanced Onyx® detector technology inside provides lower noise for superior image clarity and faster frame rates. The latest Dual Mode Quadra NT4® tube provides maximum flexibility with two brightness and resolution modes, allowing users to dynamically switch between, depending on their application needs.

“We are excited to unveil our next-generation MXI system, powered by the latest generation QuadraNT4 tube and new Onyx detector,” said Perry Duffill, VP of Nordson TEST & INSPECTION. "We continue to advance our hardware and software technology to provide our customers superior, industry-leading solutions that address their challenging inspection needs – all to improve their yields, processes and productivity. The new Quadra 7 Pro is a leap ahead.”

Coupled with the advanced technology powering the Quadra 7 Pro, the new Revaluation™ software is designed for high-end semiconductor applications and enables an exceptional user experience with an intuitive interface, optimized workflow and enhanced functionality.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and Manual X-ray Inspection, Autonomous X-ray Inspection, X-ray Component Counting and Nordson X-ray Technologies. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531005639r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005639/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.