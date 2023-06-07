Nordson+TEST+%26amp%3B+INSPECTION today announced that it will unveil the new Quadra 7 Pro Manual X-Ray Inspection (MXI) system at SEMICON China, scheduled to take place June 29 - July 1, 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in booth E3014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005639/en/

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION's Quadra 7 Pro MXI (Photo: Business Wire)

The Quadra 7 Pro MXI system provides superior 3D/2D manual inspection with higher resolution for back-end semiconductor applications. The new, advanced Onyx® detector technology inside provides lower noise for superior image clarity and faster frame rates. The latest Dual Mode Quadra NT4® tube provides maximum flexibility with two brightness and resolution modes, allowing users to dynamically switch between, depending on their application needs.

“We are excited to unveil our next-generation MXI system, powered by the latest generation QuadraNT4 tube and new Onyx detector,” said Perry Duffill, VP of Nordson TEST & INSPECTION. "We continue to advance our hardware and software technology to provide our customers superior, industry-leading solutions that address their challenging inspection needs – all to improve their yields, processes and productivity. The new Quadra 7 Pro is a leap ahead.”

Coupled with the advanced technology powering the Quadra 7 Pro, the new Revaluation™ software is designed for high-end semiconductor applications and enables an exceptional user experience with an intuitive interface, optimized workflow and enhanced functionality.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and Manual X-ray Inspection, Autonomous X-ray Inspection, X-ray Component Counting and Nordson X-ray Technologies. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

