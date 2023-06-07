Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been chosen by the US Navy to support its package distribution transformation by using Pitney+Bowes+ParcelPoint%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Smart+Lockers.

Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos collects mail Apr. 28 from a newly-installed smart locker installed at Naval Support Activity-Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Lockers like these will give sailors around the world access to a free and secure mailbox 24/7 and removes the guess work of tracking with a fully automated system that alerts via e-mail when a package is ready for pick-up. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Mundy. Released.)

The Department of Navy has awarded Pitney Bowes a 7.4-million-dollar contract for the use of our FedRAMP solutions that includes intelligent lockers to assist in package distribution worldwide.

Over the next few years, the US Navy is committed to transforming their package distribution and will use Pitney Bowes ParcelPoint Smart Lockers to simplify and add convenience to internal mail delivery.

The integration of smart lockers gives sailors access to a free and secure mailbox 24/7 and removes the guess work of tracking with a fully automated system that alerts via e-mail when a package is ready for pick-up.

“We’re proud to see our technology used not only to help the Navy achieve their overall goal of streamlining their internal package distribution, but also to improve the lives of sailors who are now able to access personal packages with ease. This is an exciting partnership, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Navy with our line of smart products,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes.

ParcelPoint Smart Lockers features and benefits:

Contactless delivery: Smart locker solutions offer convenient, contactless package delivery and pickup, keeping both staff and recipients safe.

Smart locker solutions offer convenient, contactless package delivery and pickup, keeping both staff and recipients safe. Complete chain of custody: Seamlessly integrate delivery lockers PitneyTrack ™ Inbound ensuring you receive and deliver with ease.

Seamlessly integrate delivery lockers PitneyTrack Inbound ensuring you receive and deliver with ease. 24/7 self-service access: Recipients receive automated alerts of incoming packages and assets, and can retrieve them at their convenience.

Recipients receive automated alerts of incoming packages and assets, and can retrieve them at their convenience. Flexible options: Pre-configured and customizable intelligent locker options fit specific volume, space, layout and workflow requirements.

