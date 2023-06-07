CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Robert Waldron, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference meetings.

CorEnergy is scheduled to present on June 7th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of CorEnergy’s corporate site, at corenergy.reit.

To arrange a meeting with CorEnergy, please contact your LD Micro representative, or CorEnergy investor relations at [email protected].

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

