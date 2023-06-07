JFrog Unveils All-Star Speaker Roster for swampUP 2023 in Silicon Valley

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+Software+Supply+Chain+Platform, today announced the agenda for its 2023 swampUP DevOps and DevSecOps user conference. The one-day, news-packed, educational event will take place Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Signia by Hilton in the heart of Silicon Valley.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005447/en/

1280x960.jpg

swampUP 2023: DevOps & DevSecOps Conference happening on September 13 in San Jose. (Graphic: Business Wire)

swampUP 2023 will provide insightful keynotes by JFrog executives and industry technology leaders, plus community visionaries exploring the industry’s latest advances and market trends; innovative companies will share their DevOps and security journeys - the challenges, victories, and lessons learned along the way; deep-dive break-out sessions and hands-on demonstrations with DevOps and Security experts; as well as co-located JFrog partner and training events.

"Today, developers have become the prime target for attackers and it is imperative for them to prioritize the security of their company's software supply chain," said Stephen Chin, VP of Developer Relation at JFrog. "We are excited to bring together the DevOps and DevSecOps communities, along with our valued customers and partners, to exchange best practices for enterprise-level scalability, tools consolidation, and introduce new products that enhance SSC security and software delivery."

What: swampUP 2023 is where developers, DevOps engineers, and security professionals learn the latest industry trends, explore best practices, and discover new methodologies that are shaping the DevOps and security markets. Event speakers provide attendees with actionable tips for modern CI/CD, package management, software distribution, device update management, and software supply chain security advancements.

Co-located with swampUP, JFrog will also offer industry-leading DevOps and DevSecOps training during the JFrog+Academy+Training+Day taking place Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Alongside JFrog Academy Training, JFrog will host its first annual Partner+Day detailing new channel and technology partner co-sell programs, help current and potential partners meet customers, get insights, and receive product training.

When:

Where:

  • Signia Hotel by Hilton, 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

Who: Opening keynotes will feature JFrog’s co-founders and senior technology leaders sharing insights on recent trends impacting the broader market, plus exciting new product announcements and customer stories. Other notable speakers include:

  • Bruce Schneier, legendary cryptographer, computer security professional, privacy specialist, and writer.
  • John Willis, author of “DevOps Handbook”, seven IBM Redbooks, and widely considered one of the founders of the DevOps movement and earliest cloud evangelists.
  • Keith Humphreys | Senior Engineering Manager, Riot Games

To view the full agenda and register for swampUP this fall, visit https%3A%2F%2Fswampup.jfrog.com%2F.

Like this story? Tweet this: Get ready for the ultimate DevOps and DevSecOps experience! @JFrog #SwampUP is coming to #SiliconValley this September, and it's bringing @schneierblog + @Botchagalupe with it! Learn more and save your seat at https%3A%2F%2Fswampup.jfrog.com%2F

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us @JFrog.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531005447r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005447/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.