JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+Software+Supply+Chain+Platform, today announced the agenda for its 2023 swampUP DevOps and DevSecOps user conference. The one-day, news-packed, educational event will take place Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Signia by Hilton in the heart of Silicon Valley.

swampUP 2023 will provide insightful keynotes by JFrog executives and industry technology leaders, plus community visionaries exploring the industry’s latest advances and market trends; innovative companies will share their DevOps and security journeys - the challenges, victories, and lessons learned along the way; deep-dive break-out sessions and hands-on demonstrations with DevOps and Security experts; as well as co-located JFrog partner and training events.

"Today, developers have become the prime target for attackers and it is imperative for them to prioritize the security of their company's software supply chain," said Stephen Chin, VP of Developer Relation at JFrog. "We are excited to bring together the DevOps and DevSecOps communities, along with our valued customers and partners, to exchange best practices for enterprise-level scalability, tools consolidation, and introduce new products that enhance SSC security and software delivery."

What: swampUP 2023 is where developers, DevOps engineers, and security professionals learn the latest industry trends, explore best practices, and discover new methodologies that are shaping the DevOps and security markets. Event speakers provide attendees with actionable tips for modern CI/CD, package management, software distribution, device update management, and software supply chain security advancements.

Co-located with swampUP, JFrog will also offer industry-leading DevOps and DevSecOps training during the JFrog+Academy+Training+Day taking place Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Alongside JFrog Academy Training, JFrog will host its first annual Partner+Day detailing new channel and technology partner co-sell programs, help current and potential partners meet customers, get insights, and receive product training.

JFrog+Academy+Training+Day, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

JFrog+Partner+Day, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

swampUP+2023, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Signia Hotel by Hilton, 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

Who: Opening keynotes will feature JFrog’s co-founders and senior technology leaders sharing insights on recent trends impacting the broader market, plus exciting new product announcements and customer stories. Other notable speakers include:

Bruce Schneier, legendary cryptographer, computer security professional, privacy specialist, and writer.

John Willis, author of “DevOps Handbook” , seven IBM Redbooks, and widely considered one of the founders of the DevOps movement and earliest cloud evangelists.

, seven IBM Redbooks, and widely considered one of the founders of the DevOps movement and earliest cloud evangelists. Keith Humphreys | Senior Engineering Manager, Riot Games

