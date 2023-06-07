LKQ Publishes 2022 Global Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ) today announced the release of its 2022 Global Sustainability Report, highlighting accomplishments across environmental leadership, employee engagement and diversity, safety and operations.

“As the largest vehicle recycler in the world, sustainability is core to our business and our success,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong environmental stewardship complements our commitment to our employees and communities. This year’s report highlights what we are doing around the globe to promote sustainability, equity and advancement throughout our organization.”

In 2022, LKQ achieved a number of ESG milestones including:

  • Processed 770,000 vehicles and recycled over 97 million pounds of aluminum, nearly 7 million pounds of copper and over 123 million pounds of scrap steel.
  • Made progress on our goal to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2050 and to reduce our emissions by 30% compared to our 2021 baseline relative to revenue by 2030. Initiatives include transitioning to lower greenhouse gas or zero-emission vehicles, such as battery-electric vehicles, and investing in renewable energies such as photovoltaic solar panels.
  • Launched our first Inclusion Group – the LKQ Veterans Network to empower our esteemed community of employee veterans.
  • Adopted a Global Supplier Code of Conduct that sets forth our expectations on human rights, labor practices and environmental standards to all of our suppliers.
  • The LKQ Community Foundation donated almost $3 million to charitable causes in the areas of health and human services, technical and general education, environment/recycling, and first responders, police, fire and military/veterans.

The Sustainability Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://www.lkqcorp.com/corporate-responsibility/#report

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts:
Joseph P. Boutross
Vice President, Investor Relations
LKQ Corporation
(312) 621-2793
[email protected]

Sandy Pierantoni
Director, Global ESG Strategy & Initiatives
LKQ Corporation
(615) 462-1955
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTI1MSM1NjIyNjk4IzIwMDc5ODc=
LKQ-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.