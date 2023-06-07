CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ) today announced the release of its 2022 Global Sustainability Report, highlighting accomplishments across environmental leadership, employee engagement and diversity, safety and operations.



“As the largest vehicle recycler in the world, sustainability is core to our business and our success,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong environmental stewardship complements our commitment to our employees and communities. This year’s report highlights what we are doing around the globe to promote sustainability, equity and advancement throughout our organization.”

In 2022, LKQ achieved a number of ESG milestones including:

Processed 770,000 vehicles and recycled over 97 million pounds of aluminum, nearly 7 million pounds of copper and over 123 million pounds of scrap steel.

Made progress on our goal to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2050 and to reduce our emissions by 30% compared to our 2021 baseline relative to revenue by 2030. Initiatives include transitioning to lower greenhouse gas or zero-emission vehicles, such as battery-electric vehicles, and investing in renewable energies such as photovoltaic solar panels.

Launched our first Inclusion Group – the LKQ Veterans Network to empower our esteemed community of employee veterans.

Adopted a Global Supplier Code of Conduct that sets forth our expectations on human rights, labor practices and environmental standards to all of our suppliers.

The LKQ Community Foundation donated almost $3 million to charitable causes in the areas of health and human services, technical and general education, environment/recycling, and first responders, police, fire and military/veterans.





The Sustainability Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://www.lkqcorp.com/corporate-responsibility/#report

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts:

Joseph P. Boutross

Vice President, Investor Relations

LKQ Corporation

(312) 621-2793

[email protected]

Sandy Pierantoni

Director, Global ESG Strategy & Initiatives

LKQ Corporation

(615) 462-1955

[email protected]