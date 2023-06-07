Carvana Ranks Among Best Employers For Diversity in 2023

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, is recognized by Forbes as one of the Best+Employers+for+Diversity in 2023. Carvana is the largest online used car dealer in the United States, employing thousands of people representing a variety of perspectives and cultural backgrounds. This recognition lands on the heels of Carvana’s recent designation by the publication as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers, and celebrates the work of its leadership and team members who all believe in treating people better.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005387/en/

Carvana Earns Forbes Distinction for Diversity (Photo: Business Wire)

“In order to truly create happy experiences for our customers, treating people better starts within the walls of Carvana by empowering and uplifting our teammates,” says Adrienne Sanford, Carvana Vice President of People Operations. “We have each other’s backs and landing on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for diversity again this year is a testament to the workplace culture we’re proud to foster at Carvana.”

Carvana is the fastest growing automotive retailer in U.S. history and since day one, Carvana has operated with shared core values, such as “We’re All in This Together” and “Be Brave.” The Carvana Communities employee resource groups were created and are currently led by team members within Carvana, sponsored by senior leaders across the business. Each helps increase meaningful connections internally and reinforces Carvana as a champion for continued positive change in support of all team members, customers and communities.

Carvana goes the extra mile to recruit and retain team members seeking a career, not just a job. The company has defined a comprehensive employee experience with an approach that considers team members’ total wellbeing, from mental health resources to financial security and literacy tools, and educational opportunities. In addition to the Carvana Cares program, Carvana team members are encouraged to facilitate their own community impact initiatives with Passion Projects, with access to career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more. This variety of values-based benefits and perks are designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

Carvana is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with locations across the U.S. Visit Carvana+Careers to learn more about the growing team, job opportunities and the #CarvanaCares way of life.

About Carvana

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005387/en/

