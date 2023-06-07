Tigo+Energy%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the release of Tigo EI Fleet Manager, a new fleet management experience within its Energy+Intelligence+%28EI%29+platform. As Tigo simultaneously expands its ability to leverage energy data and improve the installer experience, the Company is adding fleet management capabilities with a powerful interactive dashboard that provides rich and actionable system performance data from the fleet down to the module level. Tigo Energy Intelligence platform with the new EI Fleet Manager is built to drastically advance the installer experience by decreasing operations and maintenance (O&M) costs and increasing system performance and revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005455/en/

The new fleet management experience within its EI platform drastically advances the installer experience by decreasing O&M costs and increasing system performance and revenue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EI Fleet Manager gives solar installers new tools to manage solar portfolios of all sizes. Sophisticated insight into deployment and commissioning data, issue remediation automation, and powerful fault analytic capabilities allow solar installers to see current conditions and review a detailed history of deployed devices. With EI Fleet Manager, operators can uncover trends and extract actionable insights from the data streams produced by the systems they manage, all through a comprehensive dashboard. Since not all solar sites are the same size and support schedules vary, the Tigo EI Fleet Manager allows custom-organized groupings of systems by common attributes like equipment type, location, size or status.

“The growing installed base of our solar installers inevitably also requires them to become solar fleet managers, and access to sophisticated energy and equipment analytics becomes essential,” said Archie Roboostoff, VP of Software at Tigo. “This expansion of the Tigo technology stack transforms a comprehensive data set, from energy demand to module-level reporting and actionable insights. With the ability to monitor and manage customer systems with just a few clicks, installers can use EI Fleet Manager to ensure efficient and safe operation of all monitored solar assets.”

Tigo EI Fleet Manager provides new data visualizations designed to elevate what is actionable, reduce alert fatigue, and present installers with an intuitive interface that tracks critical operational, production, and consumption data across all monitored systems in a fleet. From visibility into pending and in-progress installations to comprehensive system and production status indicators, EI Fleet Manager offers system diagnosis and in-depth monitoring of more than a dozen critical health and performance metrics for deployed solar systems. With this level of visibility, Tigo EI Fleet Manager makes it easy to pinpoint and quickly deploy mitigations across devices from various vendors, from the system level down to the module.

“Tigo EI Fleet Manager goes far beyond the typical production data provided by run-of-the-mill solar monitoring tools, making it the first solar fleet management system that truly lives up to the name,” said Zvi Alon, CEO at Tigo Energy. “In addition to supplying more and more relevant data points, the EI Fleet Manager enables Tigo Energy to group equipment and sites in unique ways, unlocking new possibilities for the company and its clients to monitor their operations and improve their overall performance.”

Tigo EI Fleet Manager supports all system sizes – including residential, commercial, and industrial solar deployments – and use cases, from large multi-system fleets to individual systems, down to the module level. To learn more about the new Tigo EI Fleet Manager, please schedule a demo with your Tigo account manager: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tigoenergy.com%2Fcontacts.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005455/en/