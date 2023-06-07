Worldpay From FIS and Affirm Team up to Expand Pay-Over-Time Solutions That Help Merchants Drive Growth

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and global financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS), today announced a multi-year partnership that will make Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ available to all eligible Worldpay merchants. Starting today, Worldpay merchants can offer Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout and provide eligible consumers with bi-weekly and monthly payment options with just a few simple clicks.

“Consumers are demanding more flexible and transparent options that enable them to pay over time without any junk fees or hidden charges,” said Becca Stone, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Affirm. “By partnering with Worldpay, we are excited to expand the reach of our honest financial products. We look forward to supporting Worldpay’s merchants to drive growth and better serve their customers by providing customizable payment plans that help consumers make their money go further.”

Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm’s smart decision engine to make a real-time underwriting decision and offer consumers optimized bi-weekly and monthly pay over time options side-by-side. By providing Adaptive Checkout, Worldpay merchants now have the ability to offer a variety of payment options to their customers, from bi-weekly to monthly payments for as low as 0% APR. As always with Affirm, consumers will not be subject to any late fees or hidden charges.

Consumers who select Affirm as a payment option during checkout go through a quick, free, soft credit check that does not impact their credit score. If approved, eligible customers will be able to split their purchases into bi-weekly or monthly payments. Even if they're late or miss a payment, a customer’s total payment amount will not increase as Affirm does not charge late or hidden fees.

“It's becoming increasingly important for merchants to provide pay-over-time payment solutions with consumer demand continuing to grow," said Jim Johnson, Head of Merchant Solutions at FIS. "We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Affirm, whose innovative solutions will help us to provide our merchants' shoppers with the best payment experience possible. By integrating Affirm’s products at checkout our merchants will be best placed to capture new sales opportunities and revenue streams, helping them continue to grow into the future.”

Worldpay enables merchants of all sizes to take, make and manage payments across channels, geographies and industries. Over one million merchants globally trust Worldpay solutions to power their in-store, online and mobile transactions, fight fraud, optimize authentication and tap into value-added services that boost commerce. Additionally, Worldpay facilitates payouts to a broad network of suppliers and beneficiaries around the world, with capabilities to send money to approximately 225 markets in 135 local currencies.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

