Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced the winners of its second annual RMNI LOVE™ Grant Program, each receiving $10,000 to further their significant impact for their respective communities served. For+2023%2C+Tokyo%2C+Japan+was+selected+as+the+host+city+of+the+program, with applications pouring in from a wide range of certified charities in the city and nearby regions.

The final winners of the program were 10s and 20s Pregnancy SOS, Empowerment Kanagawa, Family House, Food Bank Shibuya and Shine On! Kids.

How the Grant Winners Were Selected

The rigorous process of selecting the top five charities to receive the grant administered by the Rimini Street Foundation – the privately funded charitable program of Rimini Street, Inc. and its global subsidiaries – involved a three-tiered qualification, elimination and voting method. The first round of reviews was conducted by select team members from the Japan region, then by all of the regional Committee+Members that represent the diverse cultures and backgrounds of Rimini Street colleagues, and finally by the Committee Chair, Committee Lead and Committee Secretary.

“The most difficult part of the RMNI LOVE program is the voting and selection process, as each charity is unique and deeply passionate in their mission to serve the community,” said Janet Ravin, committee chair, Rimini Street Foundation. “Each nomination received further opens our eyes and hearts to understand the vast spectrum of challenges our neighbors face and fuels our determination to ‘leave the world a better place than the way we found it.’”

Meet the 2023 RMNI LOVE Grant Winners

10s+and+20s+Pregnancy+SOS– Established in 2016, this charity focuses on prevention of sexual assault and unwanted pregnancies and provides support and care for young expectant parents and infants. By offering free counseling and outreach for young teens between the age of 12 to early 20’s, which include body awareness education, contraception option education, and how to seek help if in a sexually abusive relationship or home situation, the charity can help stop the cycle of abuse often passed down to the newborn. Through collaborative work with welfare and administrative programs and health centers, 10s and 20s Pregnancy SOS helps young adults find a road to independence and healing. The $10,000 grant received will be allocated towards its outreach efforts, to make their services more accessible to the public and to ensure the growing number of families seeking their support receive the care they need to start again.

Empowerment+Kanagawa – On a nearly 20-year mission to eliminate domestic violence, bullying, abuse, sexual violence and other forms of assaults whether physical or verbal, Empowerment Kanagawa is modeled after the Child Assault Prevention (CAP) program originating in the USA; the programs are aimed at partner abuse prevention for teenagers, young adults and adults with different abilities. To date, 9,500 workshops, conducted in person and online, have been offered and attended by 350,000 children and adults covering abuse prevention and counseling, human rights, as well as trainings for teachers, staff and childcare workers. The $10,000 grant will be used for its Domestic Violence Specialist Consultant Dispatch Program for teenagers in troubled relationships.

Family+House– For families who must travel to Tokyo to receive life-saving or life-sustaining pediatric cancer or other medical treatments for their child, covering the cost of accommodations may be a great obstacle, one that could be a roadblock to their child receiving the care they need. To ensure this is never the case, Family House built safe, secure and sanitary facilities for children and their families to stay near the hospital during their treatment program for 1000 yen (roughly $7 by today’s currency exchange rates) per night, per person. To date, across their eight facilities offering 15 rooms, 225 families have used 2974 days of accommodations thanks to the generosity of donors and thousands of volunteers. The $10,000 grant will help support the cost of maintaining the facilities and operations and ensure families can remain focused on the recovery of their child during the most critical of times.

Food+Bank+Shibuya– Serving as a “gateway to help” in the community, Food Bank Shibuya is focused on addressing the root cause of food insecurity by offering counseling and connections to support organizations and programs that can help individuals and families find a path to independence. Each year, 700 households in the Shibuya region find solace in the aid offered by this food bank, which also provides another brilliant purpose – food rescue. Through the help of volunteers and donors, they are able to reduce the cost of operations, minimize waste and increase the wellness and welfare of families in need. The $10,000 grant will go towards expanding their counseling program, which will help identify chronic issues and appropriate long-term solutions.

Shine+On%21+Kids– Through the entire lifecycle of a child’s pediatric cancer journey, from diagnosis, treatment, recovery and post-recovery, Shine On! Kids is by the children and their family’s side, ready and willing to help ease the emotional and physical burden however they can. One of the many extraordinary services they offer is their “Hospital Facility Dog” program which brings much appreciated animal therapy to the children, as well as to their caregivers and medical staff. Shine On! Kids was the first in Japan to introduce a full-time animal-assisted therapy facility, and its impact on the thousands of beneficiaries has resulted in happier, calmer patients, speedier time to recovery, and improvement in the quality of life for the individuals served. With the $10,000 grant, the organization plans to adopt, train and ready a new qualified service dog to expand their reach and invest in strengthening their ability to scale their organization locally.

Learn more about the Rimini Street Foundation and the nearly 450 charities supported to date at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com%2Ffoundation%2F, and enjoy highlights from the 2022+RMNI+LOVE+Grant+Day+Celebration hosted at the company headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

