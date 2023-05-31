PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts of presentations by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York City on June 6 th , 2023, at 3:30 PM ET .

on , 2023, at . Deutsche Bank 14 th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on June 7 th , 2023, at 10:00 AM ET .

Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in on , 2023, at . Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago on June 13 th, 2023, at 2:25 PM ET .

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

[email protected]

