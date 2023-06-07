Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert Resources” or the “Company”) announced today that pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated equity incentive plan dated November 9, 2022 (the “Plan”), the Company has granted 181,426 performance share units (“PSUs”) to certain officers and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries. The PSUs will vest according to certain corporate performance objectives and each PSU will convert into up to one common share of the Company, or the cash equivalent thereof, subject to the level of achievement of such performance objectives. Following the award of the PSUs, there are 513,823 performance share units outstanding under the Plan.

The Company furthermore announces that in accordance with the rules of the Plan it granted a total of 474,789 options to a certain officers and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries (the “Options”). The Options were granted on May 31, 2023 with an exercise price of $3.81 per share, being the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX on May 30, 2023. The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant, with 1/3rd of the options vesting after 12 months, 1/3rd after 24 months and the remainder after 36 months. Following the award of the Options, there are 6,167,364 options outstanding under the Plan, representing 3.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources is a gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “RUP.” The Company is focused on making and advancing discoveries of scale and quality with high margin and low environmental impact potential. The Company’s principal focus is Ikkari, a new high quality gold discovery in Northern Finland. Ikkari is part of the Company’s “Rupert Lapland Project,” which also includes the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits (“Pahtavaara”). The Company also holds a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario.

