Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it has two new contracts to deploy K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). A Washington casino and a Texas multi-tenant, Class-A workspace provider are the latest to subscribe to the Company’s Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) security solution.

The casino - a premier resort destination in Washington that includes luxury hotel suites, award-winning dining, and an event center - will use the K5 to patrol the parking lot. Casinos are already highly sophisticated users of the most advanced surveillance equipment available, and Knightscope is proud to have been selected to augment such a robust program to enhance safety and create an even more memorable experience for its guests.

A Knightscope re-seller introduced their commercial real estate customer to the K5 ASR as an option to affordably improve situational awareness in the parking lots and outdoor common areas. The campus is known for bringing first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant environment ideal for enterprise-level tenants. It is centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth and prides itself on producing the ultimate employee experience for its tenants, so the K5 is a natural fit to drive tenant engagement and increase retention with the additional layer of perimeter protection.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

