Global consulting firm Protiviti and Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, have established a strategic partnership. Specifically, Protiviti will utilize Reveal’s 11 platform with its custom AI modeling capabilities as part of its eDiscovery, litigation, fraud detection, investigations, audit and risk, and compliance services. Both Protiviti and Reveal clients will benefit from the partnership with the expanded access to AI-supported technology solutions to meet their legal and business operational goals and/or to accelerate organizational digital transformation.

“Protiviti’s innovative business culture and highly collaborative approach is a great asset for us as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of Reveal 11’s capabilities and functionality,” said Wendell Jisa, Reveal’s founder and CEO. “The Reveal 11 platform is the industry’s leading SaaS-based, AI-powered technology stack, which includes the most comprehensive AI Model Library and custom AI Model design technology – helping clients solve complex problems with greater speed and precision cost effectively.”

“Protiviti’s partnership with Reveal supports clients wherever they are in their eDiscovery, litigation and investigation strategy. Reveal’s AI platform complements our advisory services by helping to resolve complex, global data challenges accurately and expediently, regardless of whether the client’s challenge involves an investigation, litigation, compliance or audit issue,” said Chad Volkert, global leader of Protiviti’s Legal Consulting practice.

With the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market, the Reveal 11 AI platform is uniquely equipped to handle matters at any scale. Combined with the industry’s most advanced visualization tools on the market, clients can now quickly and more deeply understand their digital environments in ways traditional tools simply cannot replicate.

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents have signed on to use the Reveal 11 platform. For more information about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023+%3Ci%3EFortune+%3C%2Fi%3E100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

