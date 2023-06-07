TIDAL Artist Home Is Here

Today, global music platform TIDAL is introducing TIDAL Artist Home, a new hub for TIDAL products designed to help make it easier for artists to solely focus on their art. Once signed up, artists will be able to manage how fans see their TIDAL profile, as well as get early access to the latest products and resources built for artists.

Artist Home is the hub for future TIDAL products that help make it easier for artists to solely focus on their art.

“We are building a platform to help economically empower emerging artists around the world,” said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. “TIDAL Artist Home is the beginning of a platform that gives artists and their teams back more time, energy, and resources to focus on their art and make a sustainable living from it. This is the foundation for a future in which streaming is one of many ways we’re supporting artists.”

TIDAL Artist Home gives artists direct control over the content that fans see on their TIDAL profile. Self-serve edit access to their profile content lets artists quickly and easily put their best foot forward, which is especially important ahead of new releases and campaigns, or simply if their profile is due for a refresh.

Through TIDAL Artist Home, artists will also be able to update social media links to help their TIDAL listeners become followers, and request content updates to media like albums, EPs, and Singles directly to TIDAL’s Content Operations. As artists grow, they will be able to get help by extending access to their TIDAL Artist Home account to their teams. Whether it’s managers, labels, bandmates, or publicists, an artist can assign roles and access to team members and give them access to their profile.

“Giving an artist like me a simple way to manage my presence on TIDAL is important so I can represent myself the way I want to be seen as an artist,” said rising artist AKINYEMI. “It was really special to be part of the design process for TIDAL Artist Home and see my ideas and feedback incorporated into the first iteration of it. I appreciate how TIDAL makes artists part of the process and designs the platform with artists in mind."

Artists can learn more about TIDAL Artist Home and other program opportunities at tidal.com%2Fforartists.

ABOUT TIDAL

TIDAL is a global music platform that helps fans and artists fully immerse themselves in their love of music. By helping artists with their business so they can focus on their craft and offering experiences that elevate how fans engage with music, artists, and each other, TIDAL is the best platform for artists, fans, and all things music.

Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than over 100 million songs and over 650,000 high-quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL RISING. TIDAL is available in Free (US only), HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings for a higher monthly fee that TIDAL redistributes back to artists.

TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

