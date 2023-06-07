ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has released new and enhanced product features to help businesses unlock insights, engage customers, and win faster.

Generative AI Revolutionizes Meeting Follow-Up and Prospect Engagement

Post-Meeting Briefs within Chorus, ZoomInfo’s conversation intelligence platform, use generative AI to provide users with easily digestible and comprehensive post-meeting summaries that:

Capture key moments from the meeting and generate a list of action items.

Deliver the most relevant points and follow-up items to the user’s inbox minutes after the meeting ends.

Allow participants to focus on the conversation and pain points, rather than note-taking.

ZoomInfo has also released several more updates and improvements to its go-to-market platform.

Improved Workflows Automate Sales and Marketing Processes

Workflows, a feature that automates sales and marketing processes based on buying insights, now enables users to leverage a comprehensive list of proven, preset plays, or develop their own customized plays to suit their business’ needs. Now sales and marketing teams can:

Improve processes through advanced automated+actions that scale.

Effortlessly configure and customize plays through a user-friendly interface that unlocks greater efficiency.

Engage, Now Embedded in SalesOS, Streamlines Prospecting

ZoomInfo has streamlined the sales prospecting process by making Engage, ZoomInfo’s sales engagement solution, available directly within SalesOS. This enables users to:

Automatically refine prospect searches against existing engagement activity and quickly call, email, or push a contact into a multi-touch campaign without switching apps.

Track call and email history, eliminating any confusion around which contacts their team has communicated with.

RingLead-Snowflake Connector Empowers Operations Teams

ZoomInfo’s new RingLead-Snowflake Connector allows operations team members without technical backgrounds to work autonomously with ZoomInfo's data within their company’s Snowflake instances. Now operations teams can:

Modernize their data management processes.

Automatically create new records and enrich existing records in Salesforce using both first- and third-party data in Snowflake.

Automatically enrich Snowflake tables with multiple third-party data sources, without the need for custom code.

Meaningfully Improved Match Rates for Intent Data

ZoomInfo also released machine learning-based Inferred models to enhance the quality of its Intent data, including millions of additional IP to company matches and increased Intent signal collection for companies.

“ZoomInfo is using generative AI and automation to reimagine how businesses go to market,” ZoomInfo Chief Product Officer Dominik Facher said. “This cutting-edge technology will drive better outcomes for our customers by helping them save time and do their jobs more efficiently.”

For more information about how ZoomInfo helps businesses go to market, visit zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy+certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005682/en/