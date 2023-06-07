Peter+Pan+Seafood, renowned producer of wild Alaskan seafood, is elevating their commitment to food safety, compliance, and sustainability. The company is using a user-friendly platform to ensure regulatory and financial compliance for every fresh, canned, and frozen seafood product created at their four Alaskan facilities, showcasing their industry-leading dedication to these important values.

“For more than 100 years, Peter Pan Seafoods has taken pride in its reputation for producing the highest quality seafood products from Alaska,” said Hart Schwarzenbach Director, Quality Assurance at Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC. “We require many certifications throughout our operations to guarantee that our standards of quality, safety and operational excellence are met and to ensure that our products are harvested and processed sustainably and responsibly. Now, we can maintain compliance documents for all of our suppliers, have easy access to those documents when needed, and save time in the process.”

Peter Pan Seafood's commitment to food safety and compliance sets the standard for excellence in the seafood industry, exemplified through every step of their process, from harvesting in Alaskan waters to processing and packaging. Peter Pan Seafoods has earned the trust of their customers by consistently delivering safe, sustainable, and premium seafood. To do this, Peter Pan Seafood has established a rigorous set of criteria for regulatory, legal and financial documentation and is now using an automated solution to process and evaluate each document as it comes in. This enables Peter Pan Seafood’s QA/QC team to have a granular view to compliance and food safety levels for each of its suppliers at any time, from anywhere.

“Peter Pan Seafood has continuously demonstrated its commitment to delivering the highest quality products to its customers while ensuring safety and consistency among its suppliers. They’ve called that standard their ‘North Star,’” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “We’re proud to be part of their day-to-day operations and look forward to helping them to achieve even higher levels of compliance from here.”

Peter Pan Seafood and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s more than 110,000 facility connections in more than 100 countries sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

About Peter Pan Seafood

Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC is a vertically integrated seafood company dedicated to a strong future of prosperity and sustainability composed of Peter Pan Seafood’s assets and the value-added sales channels of Northwest Fish Co., LLC (“Northwest Fish”). The ownership group is Rodger May of Northwest Fish, the Na’-Nuk Investment Fund, LP (managed by McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC and McKinley Capital Management, LLC), and the RRG Global Partners Fund (managed by RRG Capital Management, LLC).

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families—compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

