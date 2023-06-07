RADNOR, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is investigating whether the members of the board of directors of Franchise Group, Inc. (“Franchise Group”) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to members of Franchise Group’s senior management team.



On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by Freedom VCM, Inc., an investment consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO, at a price of $30.00 per share – less than a 4% premium to the stock’s closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Franchise Group investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

