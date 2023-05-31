Hagerty Media Wins Big at 44th Annual Telly Awards

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 31, 2023

Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends Lands Gold for Video Journalism, Online Series

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week The Telly Awards announced their 2023 winners, with Hagerty Media receiving eight awards recognizing their online series and individual episodes.

Hagerty_YouTube.jpg

Founded in 1979 and originally geared toward celebrating TV commercials across local and cable stations, The Telly Awards have continued to expand categories of recognition to best reflect the trends in today's world for video and television. New categories this year acknowledged Pro Bono and Corporate Social Responsibility work, video journalism and virtual production.

Hagerty Media won both Gold and Silver in the Video Journalism, Online Series category for Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends and Jason Cammisa on the ICONS, respectively.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work that the Hagerty Media team has produced for our YouTube channel, especially in the past year," said Larry Webster, SVP of Media and Editorial at Hagerty. "To have our series be recognized alongside the likes of PBS NewsHour, WebMD, and INSIDER, is an absolute honor and highlights the importance of content, like our Revelations series, within the automotive industry. This small but mighty team is bursting with talent and dedicated to delighting and entertaining Hagerty members and collector car enthusiasts."

The full list of awards that Hagerty Media took home at the 2023 Telly Awards can be found below:

Series Awards:

Online Series: Video Journalism

  • Revelations: Untold Stories of Automotive Legends (Full series) - Gold
  • Jason Cammisa on the ICONS (Full series) - Silver

Online: Webseries, scripted

Individual Episode Awards:

Online: Automotive

Online: Editing

Online: Directing

Online: Videography / Cinematography

Online: Use of Archival Footage

  • Revelations: Mercedes 500E - Bronze

The awards centered on the efforts of Hagerty Media's 'Team Cammisa' composed of automotive journalist and presenter Jason Cammisa, director Anthony Esposito and editor Robert David Sanders.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Hagerty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE15682&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-media-wins-big-at-44th-annual-telly-awards-301838681.html

SOURCE Hagerty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE15682&Transmission_Id=202305311000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE15682&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.