Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Launches at Professional Pilot Training Center near Dallas-Fort Worth

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is turning to Texas to expand its pipeline of highly-skilled, professional pilots. The carrier today announced that US Aviation Academy in Denton, Texas, is the latest partner to join the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program. The flight school offers comprehensive pilot training and is conveniently located near one of Spirit's Pilot crew bases at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which provides graduates with opportunities to build relationships and progress to a successful career as a Spirit First Officer.

Candidates must successfully complete their flight training at US Aviation Academy and achieve approximately 500 hours of total flight time to apply for the program. If successful in Spirit's interview process, they will receive a conditional offer of employment, a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and mentorship as they work toward completing the hours required for an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate. Program pilots who meet all requirements will join the team as a Spirit First Officer.

"US Aviation Academy has all the attributes of a top-notch flight school, and that's exactly the type of partner we are looking for as we expand our pilot pipeline," said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot at Spirit Airlines. "We're adding new planes and new destinations, and our continued growth makes this the perfect opportunity to start working toward a career on the flight deck with us."

"US Aviation Academy is excited to present a new career pathway for professional pilots to support Spirit Airlines' growth. Both companies have a history of innovation and a commitment to safety and high-quality training, which makes for a great partnership," said Scott Sykes, Chief Development Officer for US Aviation Academy.

Spirit's Pilots soar to 90+ destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean in some of the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft in the industry. More brand-new planes are planned for delivery in 2023, including eight new Airbus A321neo aircraft, creating opportunities for First Officers to quickly upgrade to Captain. The airline's Pilots recently approved a contract that provides a significant pay increase and other enhanced benefits. Spirit also offers its Pilots industry-leading training and exceptional quality of life.

Recognition:

Spirit was recently named the Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW). In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

