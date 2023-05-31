Uber and Party City Partner to Deliver Celebration Supplies on Demand

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023

Hundreds of Party City stores are now available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Party City, the global celebrations leader, announced a partnership to bring party supplies and much more to customers nationwide. Party City is the first celebrations retailer to be available on Uber Eats.

Uber_party_city_lockup_Logo.jpg

Party City is the first celebrations retailer to be available on Uber Eats.

Just in time for the summer holidays and celebrations of dads, and grads, hundreds of Party City stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. From birthday balloons to bachelorette must-haves, pinatas to paper goods, consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items and have them delivered right to their door. As always, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Party City orders with a $15 minimum purchase. All consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next Party City order of $20 or more with code "TIMETOPARTY." Taxes and fees apply. See app for details.

"As we head into summertime, there's so much to celebrate, and at Uber Eats we're always looking for ways to 'bring the party'," said Christian Freese, head of Grocery and New Verticals for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "From festive decorations to party essentials, by partnering with Party City we can help America spend less time planning and more time creating memories with friends and family."

"We're always looking for new ways to provide our customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience," said Susan Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Party City. "We're thrilled to partner with Uber Eats to expand on-demand delivery capabilities for our customers across the country. From the tiny event details to the full tablescape, this exciting new partnership with Uber Eats helps us achieve our goal of being there for all the ways you celebrate."

This partnership continues Uber's ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery—Party City joins PetSmart, Office Depot and more on the Uber Eats app retail category. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contact
[email protected]

About Party City
Party City is a part of Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI), a global leader in the celebrations industry, with offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. PCHI is also the largest vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of party goods in North America. PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned, franchise stores, and Halloween City (halloweencity.com) seasonal pop-up stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories, and Anagram, the global market leader in foil balloons. PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia. 

favicon.png?sn=NY15791&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uber-and-party-city-partner-to-deliver-celebration-supplies-on-demand-301838787.html

SOURCE Uber

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15791&Transmission_Id=202305311037PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15791&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.