BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2023

Easy-to-use appliances are one of the many solutions the company will showcase for multifamily developers and renovators

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, will return to the National Apartment Association's (NAA) Apartmentalize Conference on June 7-9, 2023, in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, to showcase its latest appliance innovations that help multifamily developers and renovators meet the needs of today's renters.

whirlpoolcorporation_2c_b__1__logo_Logo.jpg

"We're thrilled to return to Apartmentalize this year to remind our multifamily pros of the variety of appliance innovations we offer to support them in their projects," said Rob Byrd, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "We know that multifamily renters have different priorities than homeowners when it comes to how they'd like to live, and we're excited to showcase how our portfolio aligns with their needs."

In the Whirlpool Corporation booth, attendees can browse the latest and greatest innovations from its trusted portfolio of brands, including Whirlpool and Amana. A few of the top trends that Apartmentalize attendees will see represented in the featured products in Whirlpool Corporation booth #4021 include:

  • More Living Space: While demand for larger apartments is on the rise,1 that extra room isn't always available, so space-saving solutions are vital to help open up an intimate living space. The Whirlpool® 5.3 Cu. Ft. Electric 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven eliminates the need for countertop air fryers that take up valuable space by offering 5 cooking modes in 1 oven: Air Fry, Convect Bake, Broil, Frozen Bake and Bake cycles. Plus, it's fingerprint resistant to help keep the kitchen spotless.

  • Ease of Use: The last thing renters want to deal with are high-maintenance appliances. Thanks to Amana's value-driven appliance suite, renters have access to easy-to-use, attractive appliances that deliver exactly what they need.
  • In-Unit Washers and Dryers: Convenience is key to capturing the interest of multifamily tenants, especially when it comes to laundry. In fact, 92%2 of renters seek in-unit washers and dryers to streamline their laundry routine – and are willing to pay more for it. The Whirlpool® 4.7–4.8 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator takes laundry care to the next level by allowing users to wash the way they want with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator. Users can even pretreat stains right inside the washer using a built-in washing machine faucet to help remove loose soils.

In addition to showcasing Whirlpool and Amana appliance solutions, Whirlpool Corporation will also offer an exclusive giveaway at the show. One lucky winner who scans their badge in the Whirlpool Corporation booth will be awarded a $1,000 prepaid VISA gift card. For terms and conditions, learn more here.

For more information about the company's presence at NAA, visit: https://www.whirlpoolpro.com/naa2023/. For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visitWhirlpoolPro.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

