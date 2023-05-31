PR Newswire

Easy-to-use appliances are one of the many solutions the company will showcase for multifamily developers and renovators

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, will return to the National Apartment Association's (NAA) Apartmentalize Conference on June 7-9, 2023, in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, to showcase its latest appliance innovations that help multifamily developers and renovators meet the needs of today's renters.

"We're thrilled to return to Apartmentalize this year to remind our multifamily pros of the variety of appliance innovations we offer to support them in their projects," said Rob Byrd, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "We know that multifamily renters have different priorities than homeowners when it comes to how they'd like to live, and we're excited to showcase how our portfolio aligns with their needs."

In the Whirlpool Corporation booth, attendees can browse the latest and greatest innovations from its trusted portfolio of brands, including Whirlpool and Amana. A few of the top trends that Apartmentalize attendees will see represented in the featured products in Whirlpool Corporation booth #4021 include:

In addition to showcasing Whirlpool and Amana appliance solutions, Whirlpool Corporation will also offer an exclusive giveaway at the show. One lucky winner who scans their badge in the Whirlpool Corporation booth will be awarded a $1,000 prepaid VISA gift card. For terms and conditions, learn more here.

For more information about the company's presence at NAA, visit: https://www.whirlpoolpro.com/naa2023/. For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

1 https://listwithclever.com/real-estate-blog/18-apartment-renting-trends-to-expect-in-2023/

2 The NMHC and Grace Hill 2022 Renter Preferences Survey Report

Media Contact:

Kelly Bradley

[email protected]

312.661.1050

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-highlights-trusted-multifamily-appliance-solutions-at-apartmentalize-2023-301835029.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation