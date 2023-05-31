Citizens, Inc. and Allegiant Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver White-Label Products to the Fast-Growing Final Expense Agency Market

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. ("Citizens" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIA), a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance, announced today that it has entered a white-label partnership with Allegiant Wealth Group ("Allegiant"), a financial services firm that helps families protect and preserve their financial future. Through this partnership, Allegiant will sell Citizens' final expense insurance products marketed as Superior Choice to its clients located throughout the United States. These products will be sold through CICA Life Insurance Company of America, a Citizens company.

Citizens_Logo.jpg

The partnership between Citizens, Inc. and Allegiant is a major achievement for Citizens as it strives to become the top choice for Final Expense insurance distributors. Allegiant will market Superior Choice Final Expense products through two separate distribution channels including Senior Core Benefits, a captive career-oriented agent model, and through Allegiant Wealth Group, a large independent brokerage channel.

"Our collaboration with Allegiant presents a remarkable opportunity to harmonize our shared vision and unique capabilities in delivering on our customers' life insurance obligations," stated Gerald W. Shields, Vice Chairman and CEO of the company. "This latest alliance underscores our proficiency in engaging with multiple distribution channels simultaneously. We are thrilled to join forces with Wayne and his team, working together to craft tailored product solutions that cater to our clients' individual requirements."

Wayne Daniel, Allegiant CEO, stated "Our partnership with Citizens building this white-label product will give our agents and agency partners throughout the U.S. a tremendous opportunity to grow their business and help their clients. We plan to market the new final expense plan to our Brokerage agency partners along with distributing to our captive career agents at CORE Senior Benefits."

Wayne continued, "Working with Citizens leadership team to develop this product has been a wonderful experience. My team and I, having direct access to the CEO Gerald Shields and his executive team, have made this process easy and enjoyable. It is refreshing to work with a carrier that understands the importance of the field sales team and looks for their input to make the process better for the agent and the customer."

About Citizens, Inc
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in life insurance and accident and health insurance in Spanish, Portuguese and Mandarin in the United States, Latin America, and Asia and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens and CICA Life of America, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

About Allegiant Wealth Group
Allegiant Wealth Group is a customer-oriented insurance agency that prides itself on providing exceptional service to its clients. The agency offers a wide range of insurance products and services, and its knowledgeable team is always ready to help clients with their insurance needs. Whether clients need assistance with filing a claim, making a payment, or understanding their coverage, Allegiant Wealth Group is committed to providing top-notch support. With years of experience in the insurance industry, the agency's team has encountered a diverse range of scenarios and is well-equipped to handle any situation that may arise. More information about Allegiant Wealth Group and its services can be found at www.allegiantwealthgroup.com.

For further information contact:
Marketing Department
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA14810&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-inc-and-allegiant-forge-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-white-label-products-to-the-fast-growing-final-expense-agency-market-301838705.html

SOURCE Citizens, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA14810&Transmission_Id=202305311015PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA14810&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.