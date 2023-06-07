ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / ByoPlanet (OTC PINK:PLPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. and a leading provider of innovative disinfection and building services solutions, announced today its strategic vision for the upcoming year, as the company gears up for rapid growth and expansion following its successful share exchange agreement with Plandai. With a fiscal year end of June 30th, ByoPlanet is poised to capitalize on its market leadership and leverage its unique partnerships to drive substantial value for shareholders and customers alike.

Under the guidance of CEO, Rick O'Shea, ByoPlanet's global outlook has taken a bold turn towards aggressive market penetration and expansion. With a comprehensive strategy designed to fortify its position in the disinfection and building services markets, the company is set to make several strategic acquisitions that will enhance its offerings and capabilities.

"Our primary objective is to solidify our market presence and strengthen our position as a leader in disinfection and building services," said Rick O'Shea, CEO of ByoPlanet. "We are determined to deliver top-tier solutions to our customers while pursuing growth opportunities in new verticals. By focusing on strategic acquisitions, market development, and optimizing our internal resources, we are confident in our ability to drive success in the short and long term."

ByoPlanet has set its sights on market development in emerging sectors, such as animal health, a market projected to reach $42.5 billion by 2028. Leveraging its strategic partnerships with Merck Animal Health and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), the company aims to revolutionize disinfection practices in the animal health industry. ByoPlanet's cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions will enhance animal health facilities' capabilities in maintaining cleanliness, hygiene, and safety.

Central to O'Shea's strategic vision is a commitment to enhancing indoor air quality for both people and animals. Emerging studies underscore the significant of clean indoor air to cognitive abilities, performance, sleep quality, health, mood, and anti-aging, putting the issue at the forefront of ByoPlanet's mission.

Furthermore, ByoPlanet is committed to attracting top talent for remaining key leadership roles within the organization. As part of its growth strategy, the company will expand its direct sales and inside sales teams, empowering them to provide exceptional customer experiences while driving revenue growth. By transitioning marketing efforts to a digital-first approach, ByoPlanet aims to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, improved data insights, and enhanced customer targeting.

"Our purpose remains unwavering-to bring health and technology together for a safer, cleaner world," emphasized Rick O'Shea. " With our focus on improving indoor air quality, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and digitizing marketing, we're set to make remarkable strides in our industry and beyond."

ByoPlanet invites shareholders, customers, and industry stakeholders to follow the company's journey as it embarks on this exciting new phase of growth and innovation. For more information and updates, please visit www.byoplanet.com.

ABOUT BYOPLANET:

ByoPlanet, with a mission dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality, is a leader in disinfection solutions, providing innovative technologies and services that improve health outcomes in a variety of settings. ByoPlanet's commitment extends to developing superior disinfection and infection control solutions with an aim to boost air quality within indoor environments. Working closely with its partners, ByoPlanet develops customized solutions to meet their unique needs. Trusted by businesses and organizations around the world, including those in the sectors of animal health, hospitals, education, and government agencies, ByoPlanet's disinfection solutions are at the forefront of creating healthier indoor spaces. For more information, visit https://byoplanet.com/and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

