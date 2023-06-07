Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the latest addition to its Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) product portfolio, the RClamp0822B. The RClamp® platform is a purpose-built, versatile circuit protection platform for safeguarding high speed data interfaces across a broad spectrum of circuit interfaces in industrial, datacenter and telecommunication applications. The 2-line, 8V RClamp0822B offers high-performance electrostatic discharge (ESD) and surge protection in an industry standard three lead SC-75 package.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005352/en/

Semtech today announced the latest addition to its Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) product portfolio, the RClamp0822B. (Photo: Business Wire)

Semtech Protection products safeguard the industry’s leading electronic systems and circuits from potentially harmful electrostatic discharge and surge threats. Semtech’s TVS product suite keeps products and the people they serve safe. With more than 50 years industry experience, customers building and bringing to market devices with Semtech Protection know that their products have been tested to the specifications for the latest silicon transceivers and interfaces regardless of end user application.

Presenting a very-low sub 1 picofarad of loading capacitance, the RClamp0822B is ideally suited to safeguard high-speed data lines that are increasingly vulnerable to electrical transient threats. The RClamp0822B also provides a robust surge immunity, while it is packaged in a small but user-friendly SC-75 package. This package affords circuit designers flexibility in their PCB layout designs as this package includes a pair of diodes for two signal lines.

“The easiest and most sensible path to ensuring reliable system operation while ensuring signal quality in power quality-challenged environments is prevention. Organizations and their teams must plan and build safeguards at vulnerable points in a system to mitigate damage caused by surges and voltage spikes. It’s vitally important that designs address high performance protection across many different circuit interfaces,” said Tamir Reshef, product marketing vice president for Semtech’s Advanced Protection and Sensing Products Group. “The expense to install these circuit protection solutions is nominal compared to the potentially damaging costs if no safeguards are installed and the unthinkable happens. The RClamp0822B is an extremely flexible device. It gives hardware engineers a single-package high performance protection solution that is well suited for broad range of industrial designs.”

Key Features of Semtech Protection’s RClamp0822B

Transient protection for high-speed data lines to: IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD) ±30kV (contact), ±30kV (air); IEC 61000-4-4 (EFT) 40A (5/50ns); IEC 61000-4-5 (lightning) 7A (8/20μs)

8V bi-directional working voltage protection

High surge capability: 7A (tp=8/20μs)

Protects 2 I/O lines

Low capacitance (0.7pF typical)

SC-75 package

Pb-free and RoHS/WEEE compliant

Pricing and Availability

The RClamp0822B is available immediately in production quantities. Semtech Protection offers comprehensive design assistance, including field- and factory-based support. Data sheets, volume pricing and delivery quotes, as well as evaluation kits and samples, are available by contacting [email protected].

About Semtech’s Circuit Protection Products

Semtech provides reliable system-level Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) circuit protection solutions that meet the industry's toughest requirements. Semtech ESD protection diodes feature low clamping voltage, low capacitance and low leakage current to protect your system interconnects from external ESD threats. Semtech’s portfolio of circuit protection products include the RClamp®, EClamp®, µClamp®, and TClamp® families of products, among others. For more information, visit the+Semtech+Protection+site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, RClamp, EClamp, µClamp and TClamp are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005352/en/