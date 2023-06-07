Keysight to Showcase Microwave and Radio Frequency Innovations at IMS 2023

Keysight Technologies:

What:

At the 2023+IEEE+MTT-S+International+Microwave+Symposium (IMS), Keysight’s technical experts will highlight microwave and radio frequency (RF) innovations to help customers accelerate 5G and pioneer 6G. With an end-to-end portfolio of product development solutions that quickly solve design, emulation, and test challenges, Keysight is enabling RF advances in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), internet of things (IoT) networks, and massive MIMO.

When:

June 11-16, 2023

Where:

Keysight Booth #835

San Diego Convention Center

Media:

Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Keysight will present the following demonstrations that are accelerating RF innovations:

  • Production Open RAN and Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing for 5G Massive MIMO Radio Demonstration of live Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) testing.
  • 6G Vector Component Analyzer SolutionDemonstration+with+Nokia+Bell+Labs showing power amplifier (PA) measurements in the 6G sub-terahertz (sub-THz) D-band frequency band under wideband stimulus conditions.
  • 5G–NTN Component Evaluation – Demonstration of the calibration and characterization of NTN components used with dual-polarized phased arrays for millimeter wave (mmWave) communication systems. Showcases Keysight’s Phased Array Antenna Calibration Manager, a breakthrough phased array antenna OTA calibration and characterization test solution.
  • Emulate Non-Terrestrial 5G: Demonstration of Keysight’s NTN testbed applying timing and Doppler pre-compensation, using extended hybrid automatic repeat request (HARQ), and measuring device-under-test block error ratio (BLER) and throughput.
  • Test 5G Amplifiers 50% Faster – Demonstration of Keysight’s newly+introduced+ENA-X+vector+network+analyzer (VNA) that reduces the characterization of 5G component designs by up to 50%.
  • 5G Field Signal Analysis – Demonstration of Keysight’s handheld N9953B FieldFox field test solution to demodulate OTA transmissions with a frequency coverage up to 54 GHz and a bandwidth up to 120 MHz.
  • DVB-S2X Digital Twin – Demonstration of an upconverter digital twin with the Keysight PathWave System Design to validate RF performance against real-world measurements.
  • First Pass Success for 5G / mmWave Circuit and System Design – Demonstration of PathWave ADS 2024 to accelerate mmWave monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) module design with an integrated EM-Circuit simulation.
  • Accelerate EMC and Wireless Compliance Testing of Wi-Fi 6E / 7 Devices – Demonstration of the IOT0047A IoT Regulatory Compliance Test Solution to quickly validate compliance against the latest FCC, ETSI, KCC, MIC, SRRC and DFS requirements.

Keysight's experts will explore how to accelerate RF innovation with intelligent insights through keynotes, technical lectures, presentations, workshops, and tutorials including:

IMS Executive Forum: Emerging Technology Trends and Markets
Lucas Hansen
June 13 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.
IMS Exhibit Floor, MicroApps Theater (Booth 2447)

Industry Keynote: Precision DPD Measurements and Modeling of Non-Linear Amplifiers
Joel Dunsmore
June 15 – 10:00-10:30 a.m.
30DE

Technical Lecture: Integrated Digital Twins for Design and Test of 5G Networks
Rajive Bagrodia
June 13 – 12:00-1:20 p.m.
Ballroom Section 20A

Connected Future Summit: Sustainability in 6G: Driving Energy Efficiency in the Radio Access Network

RF Bootcamp

Industry Workshops

  • Production OTA and ORAN Testing for 5G mMIMO Radio
  • mmWave Permittivity Standard Reference Material Development
  • Building a Hybrid Beamforming Digital Twin of Commercial Off the Shelf Hardware Using Available EDA Software

For additional information, visit Keysight+at+IMS+2023.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005663/en/

