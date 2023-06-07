Peak Pharmaceuticals & Retrieve Medical Announce Signed Contract with Regional Medical Center

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC Pink: PKPH), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Retrieve Medical, Inc. (“Retrieve”), has signed an agreement with a 100-bed regional medical center with approximately 1,000 providers in the Southern area of the U.S. Retrieve plans to immediately begin the implementation phase of their patented software solution.

Regional medical centers, with 100 beds or less, represent 66% of the U.S. hospital market and provide care to more than 40 million patients annually. By using Retrieve’s Retrieve DxTM software, these hospitals can properly diagnose patients, enhance medical documentation, produce better outcomes, and maximize revenue for the hospital.

“We are excited about the opportunity to meet the needs of the nation’s community hospitals as well as larger academic teaching centers,” says Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Retrieve’s Chairman and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “With each new customer that we add to our platform, it becomes easier to communicate our value proposition to others and grow our overall business. We believe that today’s announcement is only the beginning of what will be a strong commercial year for our company.”

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.
Retrieve Medical is improving the delivery of healthcare with its proprietary software platform that empowers physicians to accurately diagnose patients. Retrieve’s patented and proprietary natural language processor enhances physicians’ ability to quickly understand the complex clinical history of patients and diagnose chronic conditions by analyzing physician notes, lab results, radiology reports and EKG interpretations. Once identified by Retrieve’s DxTMsoftware and reviewed by the physician, the diagnoses are inserted into the medical record, along with supportive documentation and billing information. Retrieve’s novel software increases the efficiency of physicians, improves patient outcomes and creates additional revenue for healthcare providers. Retrieve’s software is integrated with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the largest electronic medical record providers in the world. For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email [email protected].

Contact info: Thomas Swon, Vice President
Retrieve Medical, Inc.
908-800-2880
[email protected]


