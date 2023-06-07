Three of Boston’s award-winning business leaders in the hospitality and entertainment sector, Nia Grace—owner of Darryl%26rsquo%3Bs+Corner+Bar+%26amp%3B+Kitchen and The Underground Café & Lounge—along with Ed Kane and Randy Greenstein—owners of Big+Night+Entertainment+Group—have joined forces to open ‘Grace+by+Nia%26rsquo%3B, a modern-day supper club for which Eastern Bank is providing financing. Opened on May 11th in Boston’s Seaport District, Grace by Nia puts a new twist on the supper club concept, featuring over 5,000 square feet of restaurant and live entertainment space, a Southern soul-infused menu, and a stage for live jazz music. Eastern Bank provided the term loan for the lease-hold improvements to support the build-out of the space.

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen and Big Night Entertainment Group have been customers of Eastern Bank, and this newest financing helps to expand the reach of their business owners in one of Boston’s most dynamic and thriving neighborhoods.

“With this latest concept, Nia and Big Night Entertainment Group are reinventing a part of the local hospitality and entertainment sector and importantly expanding diversity of business ownership in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bank. “We are proud to support these leading entrepreneurs as they break down barriers and bring greater diversity, inclusivity and vibrancy to this area of Boston.”

Nia Grace, restaurateur and co-owner of Grace by Nia, said, “Eastern Bank understands the value of supporting women business leaders whose different perspectives create greater innovation and diversity in our economy, and we appreciate the time their team has taken to deeply understand what we are launching and to support me as one of the first women of color to open a hospitality business in the Seaport.”

Ed Kane, co-owner of Big Night Entertainment Group, said, “Through the years, we have worked with Eastern Bank for financing our restaurant and entertainment concepts across the region. They’re always available to talk through ideas and loan scenarios, and we are excited to work with them again as we launch Grace by Nia.”

Eastern Bank provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending and employee stock ownership plan-related financing.

The Commercial Banking team advising Grace by Nia includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President, Commercial Group Director Brendan O’Neill, and Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager Ian Willard.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005766/en/