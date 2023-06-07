EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eileen P. Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., will be honored as Director of the Year for Corporate Governance by the Forum for Corporate Directors, Orange County, on June 1, 2023, at a ceremony in Newport Beach, California.



“It is a great honor to be recognized by the Forum for Corporate Directors as Director of the Year for Corporate Governance,” said Drake. “Behind every leader is a strong team, and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the fantastic people I work alongside day in and day out. Without them, it would be impossible for Aerojet Rocketdyne to continue moving forward.”

The Director of the Year Awards recognize directors who have demonstrated leadership in the boardroom and excellence in corporate governance through outstanding professionalism, ethics, dedication and achievement in five different categories. The Corporate Governance award is presented to a director who has been a leader in guiding the board and executive management in maintaining the ethics and conscience of the companies they serve while ensuring that proper policies and procedures are in place to address concerns of risk, fraud, transparency and accountability.

“On behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne and our board, I would like to congratulate Eileen for this honor and much deserved recognition as Director of the Year for Corporate Governance,” said Tom Corcoran, Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. “Since becoming Chief Executive Officer, Eileen has led a company transformation, investing significantly in our people, our technology and our processes. She has created value for our shareholders, brought innovative and increasingly affordable capabilities to our customers, and exciting new opportunities to our employees.”

In 2022, The Muses of the California Science Center Foundation named Ms. Drake the 2022 Woman of the Year. The award recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and business.

In 2020, Ms. Drake was selected by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) to receive the John W. Dixon Award. This is AUSA’s highest award for a leader in industry, recognizing distinguished service resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense by a member of the industrial community.

A former Army aviation officer, Ms. Drake has also held leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and United Technologies. Ms. Drake serves on the Board of Directors of Woodward, Inc., and the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA. She is an active supporter of STEM initiatives in the Aerospace and Defense sector.

