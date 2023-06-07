MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)( FRA:M0YN, Financial) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023:

Emerging Growth Space Conference

Virtual Company and Panel Presentation

June 7, 2023

09:55 a.m. EST / 3:55 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, Co-CEO, and Bulent Altan, Co-CEO

Webcast

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

Virtual Presentation

June 27, 2023

09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, Co-CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)( FRA:M0YN, Financial) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

