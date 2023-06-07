T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

Metro by T-Mobile Kicks Off Multi-Year Sponsorship of LAFC as Official Wireless Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)

What’s the news: Goallllll! Metro by T-Mobile is proud to announce a new partnership with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), becoming the Official Wireless Partner of the reigning 2022 MLS Cup Champions.

As part of this new sponsorship, Metro will help kids be part of the game as the presenting sponsor of the player escort program. And at every home game, select lucky fans will get either an epic front row or field side upgrade so they can be closer to the action courtesy of the brand. The partnership extends beyond game days with custom content, community programming as well as player appearances and more at select Metro retail stores.

Why it matters: The multi-year partnership underscores Metro’s commitment to the LA community – home to millions of Metro customers and hundreds of Metro stores, plus connecting local fans to the team and game they love.

With numerous soccer+and+other+sports+streaming+benefits already available to customers, Metro is quickly becoming the ultimate destination for soccer fans. Score!

What they’re saying: “As America’s most popular prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile has the power to bring the game to life for fans in some exciting ways while reinforcing our commitment to the Los Angeles community,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “You’re going to see us showing up more than ever before and we can’t wait to get started.”

“We are excited to join forces with Metro by T-Mobile, a globally recognized industry leader that, much like LAFC, is deeply committed to the Los Angeles community,” said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Chief Business Officer. “This partnership truly brings so many great benefits to our fans and supporters and delivers on our ethos to unite the world’s city through the world’s game and we can’t wait to kick things off.”

Who it’s for: Soccer fans in Los Angeles and beyond.

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

