nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been named a Top 10 Data Solutions Provider by CIO Applications magazine.

The rise of AI applications, cloud computing and demand for constant uptime is increasing pressure on data center managers to optimize infrastructure to support next generation IT equipment. nVent offers a systems approach to the data center industry, delivering reliable, scalable and innovative cooling, physical security and power distribution solutions.

Liquid cooling is a primary driver in data center growth. As changes in technology continue to accelerate, data centers need partners like nVent to help them scale their operations and keep up with the newest advances. nVent solutions focus on the “heart” and the “brain” of data centers—coolant distribution units (CDUs) and power distribution units (PDUs), respectively.

nVent drives a solutions and systems approach to data solutions with a unique set of capabilities: its intelligent PDUs bring leading solutions for power quality and density, its data cooling offers efficient designs, and its cable and system protection is flexible and modular.

“We are dedicated to creating industry-leading solutions for our customers and assisting them at every step of their data center journey,” said Marc Caiola, VP of nVent Global Data Solutions.

CIO Applications also highlighted nVent’s work to supply products and solutions that help drive sustainability for its customers, as well as its focus on operating more sustainably. nVent’s solutions can be deployed to help customers realize their energy efficiency and decarbonization goals, which contributed to the company’s Silver Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis.

Read nVent’s profile and interview with Caiola here: https%3A%2F%2Fdata-center.cioapplications.com%2Fvendor%2Fnvent-optimized-data-center-solutions-for-a-sustainable-future-cid-6318-mid-427.html

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

