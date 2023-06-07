Cleartronic, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

33 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Cleartronic, Inc. (OTC PINK:CLRI) released its 2023 second fiscal quarter financial statement filing for the three (3) months ended March 31, 2023. CLRI continues to show growth and profitability, highlighted by thirteen (13) consecutive quarters of profitability - www.cleartronic.com & www.readyop.com

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic (the "Company") stated, "Our growth and profitability continued to grow during this past quarter with the expanded use of our ReadyOp platform. Our customer base continues to expand with new businesses, governmental agencies and other organizations adopting ReadyOp for their operations. Our clients used ReadyOp in a variety of ways such as weather storms, large events including several gubernatorial inaugurations, professional sporting events and concerts, and other events where ReadyOp provided the primary platform for planning, communications, reporting and multi-agency coordination. ReadyOp is a mature, respected platform, being used daily by our clients nationwide for the past twelve years."

The full 10-K report for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, and the quarterly 10-Q for March 31, 2023 can be viewed on the Company website at https://ir.stockpr.com/cleartronic/all-sec-filings

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK: CLRI), a diversified holding company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the intended goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to governmental agencies, private and not-for-profit business enterprises, as well as the general public. In addition to its ongoing projects, Cleartronic continues its endeavors in research and development of new and expanded projects to support its overall service components, while operating and concentrating on its main operating subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. www.cleartronic.com & www.readyop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This new release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties so that actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," or "should."

Contact and Inquiries for Investor Relations:

Larry Reid
(954) 826-2508
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cleartronic, Inc



