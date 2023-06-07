MORRISVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Danielle, a single mother of three, always dreamed of being able to provide her family with a home of their own. In 2018, she contacted Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, and after investing countless hours of sweat equity and study in Habitat's financial workshops, her dream became a reality on May 23, 2023. That is the day she received the keys to a new, three-bedroom home on Hillcrest Avenue in Morrisville, PA -- the 126th Habitat house built in Bucks County.

As one of the lead sponsors of this home, KeyBank market leaders and volunteers participated in the dedication ceremony and witnessed the proud moment when the house they helped build became the new home of Danielle and her family. In addition to providing funding from KeyBank Foundation, KeyBank employees also contributed to the 1,218 volunteer hours spent building the house. KeyBank's most recent build day was in April, with volunteers Ryan Bradley (Spring House branch), Suzanne Cody (North Broad branch), Lesley Jun (Skippack branch) and Laura Smith (Harrleyville branch) doing painting and other projects.

"KeyBank has shown exceptional leadership as a champion of affordable housing initiatives within the Morrisville community," said Florence Kawoczka, executive director, Habitat Bucks. "Their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of families like Danielle's is commendable. Through their financial support and volunteer build days, they have helped make affordable homeownership a reality for Danielle and have set an example for others to follow."

To learn more about Key's teammates are giving back to communities, read the 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report here.

Fun fact: 70% of Habitat homes are built by volunteers!

About Habitat Bucks:

Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County's mission is Building Communities, Empowering Families. Since then, it has built or fully renovated 125 homes that are affordable in Bucks County through its Homeownership Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance by partnering with Habitat. Its low-cost Home Repair program makes interior and exterior repairs, including critical repairs, to help individuals improve accessibility and safety in their own homes. Revenue from Habitat Bucks ReStores provides a source of sustainable funding for the construction and repair of homes. Habitat Bucks has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to volunteer to lend a helping hand. For more information, call 215.822.2812 or visit habitatbucks.org.

