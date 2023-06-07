KeyBank Helps Build Affordable Homeownership in Buck County PA

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MORRISVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Danielle, a single mother of three, always dreamed of being able to provide her family with a home of their own. In 2018, she contacted Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, and after investing countless hours of sweat equity and study in Habitat's financial workshops, her dream became a reality on May 23, 2023. That is the day she received the keys to a new, three-bedroom home on Hillcrest Avenue in Morrisville, PA -- the 126th Habitat house built in Bucks County.

As one of the lead sponsors of this home, KeyBank market leaders and volunteers participated in the dedication ceremony and witnessed the proud moment when the house they helped build became the new home of Danielle and her family. In addition to providing funding from KeyBank Foundation, KeyBank employees also contributed to the 1,218 volunteer hours spent building the house. KeyBank's most recent build day was in April, with volunteers Ryan Bradley (Spring House branch), Suzanne Cody (North Broad branch), Lesley Jun (Skippack branch) and Laura Smith (Harrleyville branch) doing painting and other projects.

"KeyBank has shown exceptional leadership as a champion of affordable housing initiatives within the Morrisville community," said Florence Kawoczka, executive director, Habitat Bucks. "Their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of families like Danielle's is commendable. Through their financial support and volunteer build days, they have helped make affordable homeownership a reality for Danielle and have set an example for others to follow."

To learn more about Key's teammates are giving back to communities, read the 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report here.

Fun fact: 70% of Habitat homes are built by volunteers!

About Habitat Bucks:

Founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County's mission is Building Communities, Empowering Families. Since then, it has built or fully renovated 125 homes that are affordable in Bucks County through its Homeownership Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance by partnering with Habitat. Its low-cost Home Repair program makes interior and exterior repairs, including critical repairs, to help individuals improve accessibility and safety in their own homes. Revenue from Habitat Bucks ReStores provides a source of sustainable funding for the construction and repair of homes. Habitat Bucks has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to volunteer to lend a helping hand. For more information, call 215.822.2812 or visit habitatbucks.org.

0a9af452-9d16-4745-a6aa-05d90130fc0e.jpg

Photo: KeyBank Helps Build Affordable Homeownership in Buck County PA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758280/KeyBank-Helps-Build-Affordable-Homeownership-in-Buck-County-PA

img.ashx?id=758280

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.