AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 200-acre expansion to secure full ownership rights to the historic antimony-producing UBet Mine and its extensive workings, as well as a portion of the Hoyt Mine. The UBet Mine is approximately 1.5 miles north of the Vandenburg Group situated within our American Antimony #26 Lode claim. This brings our total ownership rights to fifteen (15) historically documented antimony mines over 1632 acres in the Bernice Mining District of Churchill County, Nevada.

Chairman of Xtra Energy Corp., Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., made the following statement on the expansion: "With this expansion, we are approaching 100% completion and consolidation of the entire antimony-producing Bernice Mining District. It is quite rare to have district control under a single entity, with two or three mining corporations generally competing for the top status in a district, and we are on the brink of achieving this. To help our investors better understand what this latest expansion could indicate, our team has created a video showing the satellite imagery studies conducted by our Head of Exploration, Steven Cyros, that led to this completed expansion."

LINK TO VIDEO: CLICK HERE

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758072/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Continues-the-District-Wide-Unification-of-Past-Producing-Antimony-Mines-with-the-Successful-Expansion-Encompassing-the-Historic-UBet-Mine-and-Workings



