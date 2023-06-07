LAS VEGAS, NV and ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of advanced communication and situational awareness technologies, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with InvestorConnectAI, a revolutionary A.I.-powered investor relations platform. This partnership aims to revolutionize shareholder engagement by combining Cytta's state-of-the-art IGAN 2.0 video streaming broadcast technology with InvestorConnectAI's advanced investor relations services.

IGAN 2.0, Cytta Corp.'s flagship low-latency video streaming and broadcasting technology, offers unrivaled quality and reliability for live video transmission. The newly introduced broadcast live-streaming feature provides all of the interactive video capabilities of products like Zoom and, in addition, military-grade video and audio encryption for enhanced privacy and security.

With its cutting-edge features and capabilities, IGAN 2.0 enables corporations, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, and businesses to securely live-stream high-definition video content in real-time, ensuring efficient and effective communication.

InvestorConnectAI's investor relations platform powered by IGAN 2.0 and AI is providing their clients with advanced tools to engage, communicate, and build strong relationships with their shareholder base and the retail investor community at large. By leveraging a full suite of generative A.I. and A.I.-powered tools, as well as data-driven insights, InvestorConnectAI enables clients to target and connect with the right investors, optimize messaging, and drive better results in its investor relations activities. This strategic partnership, and technology implementation will generate addition revenue for Cytta Corp.

"We are excited to partner with InvestorConnectAI to introduce the game-changing IGAN 2.0 video live-streaming technology," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "This partnership allows us to combine our cutting-edge video streaming capabilities with InvestorConnectAI's powerful investor relations platform."

The partnership between Cytta Corp. and InvestorConnectAI aligns with their shared vision of leveraging technology to transform the way live-streaming is conducted.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored.

Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration while providing relevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence-gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

About InvestorConnectAI:

InvestorConnectAI is a revolutionary A.I.-powered investor relations platform that helps companies optimize their investor outreach and engagement efforts. With advanced technology and data-driven insights, InvestorConnectAI enables companies to target the right investors, enhance engagement, and streamline their investor relations activities. To learn more about them, please visit their website at www.investorconnectai.com.

