Rockwell Automation Partners With Avid Solutions To Advance Green Hydrogen Industry

35 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Experts predict green hydrogen (H2) will be increasingly used as a clean alternative to natural gas and to meet net zero emission commitments worldwide.

The H2 economy represents a significant change to industrial manufacturing, power generation, mobility, and societal challenges around climate change. The decline in renewable energy costs, favorable government and corporate policies, regional hydrogen hubs, and society's willingness to address climate change have set up promising conditions for the hydrogen economy to rapidly grow. To meet this growth, producers need experienced partners to help them successfully apply technology and navigate project execution while managing the risks involved.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently announced a new collaboration with Avid Solutions, Inc., to help companies more efficiently and rapidly produce green hydrogen. Avid, a longtime member of Rockwell's PartnerNetwork™, works with clients on the forefront of the latest advances in sustainable manufacturing and production.

Rockwell technology has been key as Avid clients build and commission their first green hydrogen plants. Avid's solution includes Rockwell's PlantPAx® Distributed Control System for a standard high-performance HMI and integration platform, and FactoryTalk® Historian for data collection, trending, and dashboards.

Learn more about how Rockwell and Avid are working together to reduce time and cost for scaling green hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless gas, and green hydrogen means the energy used to produce the hydrogen was from a renewable source. Avid Solutions and Rockwell Automation are providing the integrated process and power control that producers need to get green hydrogen plants up and running quickly.

