On Sunday, May 28, Texas Capital Bank's Texas Capital Bank's VET ERG, standing for Veterans and Employees Together Employee Resource Group, was a proud supporter of the Dallas Memorial March with Carry the Load. This event is a two-day embodiment of the values and mission of the Dallas, Texas-based nonprofit, Carry the Load, to celebrate heroes, embrace the fallen, and educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day.

The event kicked off at Reverchon Park in Dallas, Texas, and continued on the historic Katy Trail. The iconic 20-hour march, intended to remind the nation of the sacrifices made for our freedom, began at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and continued through Memorial Day. All participants were welcomed-whether they chose to walk for 20 hours or 20 minutes. The event included a DJ, live music, a kid zone, food trucks and more. Chris Lawrence, WFAA local news anchor, was also there to welcome the relay team as they passed the flags to our Dallas team. Texas Capital Bank's sponsorship included a branded booth on-site for volunteers to join in the festivities or rest during the 20-hour walk.

The ERG exists to live out Texas Capital Bank's values by delivering a culture of trust, inclusion, and respect. The group's employee members provide service across Texas and provides mentorship to those at Texas Capital Bank who served. Building relationships with veteran-focused organizations, like Carry the Load, provides the opportunity for the ERG to evolve and grow.

Texas Capital Bank and Carry the Load will continue to partner throughout the year for additional veteran-related events. To learn more about the important work Carry the Load does in Texas communities, please visit www.carrytheload.org .

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®:TCBI), the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Member FDIC

