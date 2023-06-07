Ameriprise Financial Advisors Embrace eMeeting – Exclusive Capability that Facilitates Excellent Client Meetings and Reduces Administrative Burden by up to 70%

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today released details on how its exclusive eMeeting capability helps the firm’s financial advisors and operations staff deliver outstanding client experiences while saving significant time and expenses in their practices. eMeeting – which is fully integrated into the firm’s customer relationship management (CRM) system – creates fully-customized and professionally-branded client presentations in a matter of minutes.

Ameriprise advisors who’ve adopted eMeeting in their practices report it reduces meeting prep time by as much as 70%, freeing them and their teams up to spend more time with clients and grow their practices. They also describe how eMeeting fosters deeper conversations and connections with clients. Its intuitive, visually-engaging interface helps to guide discussions on a full range of topics — from current market conditions to an individual client’s long-term plans for retirement. Having all of this information at their fingertips gives advisors the ability to conduct more impactful, interactive and efficient meetings – and deliver a consistently excellent client experience.

“Our robust advisor-client interactive capabilities set us apart in the industry, and eMeeting takes us to another level,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s independent channel. “Using input from our advisors, we designed a system that creates compelling, customized presentations with incredible speed and availability. It gives a 360-degree view on everything that’s important to each unique client – and gives advisors and their staff additional time to serve more individuals and grow their practices.”

eMeeting helps advisors identify specific action items they may want to address over the course of a client meeting. This automation enables advisors to provide even better and more tailored advice while driving a consistent client experience even across large, complex advisor teams.

“Ameriprise pioneered financial planning in the 1970s, and we continue to evolve and move it forward along with our digital capabilities and innovations,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We’re replacing the burden of administrative tasks with turnkey solutions and key insights that help our advisors serve clients even better.”

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531005852r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005852/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.