PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. ("BurgerFi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BFI).

Class Period: December 17, 2020 – November 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 11, 2022, before market hours, BurgerFi released its second quarter 2022 financial results, reporting revenue of $45.3 million, missing consensus estimates by $2.28 million, and a net loss of $60.4 million, compared to a net income of $9 million the previous year. The Company attributed its poor results primarily to "goodwill impairment charges of $55.2 million in relation to BurgerFi and Anthony's coupled with higher depreciation, amortization of intangibles, share-based compensation, interest expense resulting from the acquisition-related debt."

On this news, BurgerFi's stock price fell $0.10, or 3%, to close at $3.20 per share on August 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 16, 2022, before the market opened, BurgerFi released its third quarter 2022 financial results, once again missing consensus estimates for revenue by $0.84 million, disclosing that, for the BurgerFi brand, "same-store sales decreased 11% and 6% in corporate-owned and franchised locations, respectively."

On this news, BurgerFi's stock price fell $0.24, or 10.6%, to close at $2.03 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (2) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony's Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

[email protected]

www.frankcruzlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfi-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-burgerfi-international-inc-fka-opes-acquisition-corp-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301838131.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles