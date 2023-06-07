Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (“Farallon”) manages funds that own approximately 7.8% of the outstanding shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (“Exelixis” or the “Company”), making it the Company’s largest active shareholder. Farallon today commented on the preliminary results of Exelixis’ 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), including the election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of all three Farallon director candidates: Tom Heyman, Dave Johnson and Bob Oliver.

Farallon stated:

“We are pleased that our three exceptional nominees were elected to the Board of Exelixis and would like to thank our fellow shareholders for their engagement and overwhelming support at the Annual Meeting.

Tom, Dave and Bob are ready to work constructively with the rest of the Board to fulfill the mandate they received from shareholders and help the Company better allocate capital and focus its R&D efforts. We expect the remaining incumbent directors to heed the clear message of this election and recognize that Exelixis must embrace change to achieve its full potential for patients and shareholders.

We look forward to seeing what this newly comprised Board can help achieve at Exelixis.”

***

About Farallon

Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C., is a global investment firm founded in 1986 and registered as an investment advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission since 1990. Farallon seeks investments across asset classes and around the world through a process of bottom-up fundamental research and analysis emphasizing capital preservation. More information on Farallon is available at www.faralloncapital.com.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in any state to any person. This press release does not recommend the purchase or sale of a security. There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Company will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that may be implied herein. In addition, this press release and the discussions and opinions herein are for general information only, and are not intended to provide investment advice.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will be” and similar expressions. Although Farallon (as defined below) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties—many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Farallon or the Company—that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties are enumerated in the Company’s public filings. In addition, the foregoing considerations and any other publicly stated risks and uncertainties should be read in conjunction with the risks and cautionary statements discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by applicable law, Farallon does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Funds managed by Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (“Farallon Capital Management”) currently beneficially own shares of the Company. These funds are in the business of trading (i.e., buying and selling) securities and may continue trading in the securities of the Company, subject to applicable law. You should assume such funds will from time to time sell all or a portion of their holdings of the Company in open market transactions or otherwise, buy additional shares (in open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise), or trade in options, puts, calls, swaps or other derivative instruments relating to such shares, subject to applicable law.

Consequently, Farallon Capital Management’s beneficial ownership of shares of, and/or economic interest in, the Company may vary over time depending on various factors, with or without regard to Farallon Capital Management’s views of the Company’s business, prospects, or valuation (including the market price of the Company’s shares), including, without limitation, other investment opportunities available to Farallon Capital Management, concentration of positions in the portfolios managed by Farallon Capital Management, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions. Farallon Capital Management also reserves the right to change the opinions expressed herein and its intentions with respect to its investment in the Company, and to take any actions with respect to its investment in the Company as it may deem appropriate, and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of any such changes or actions, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005705/en/