Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2023, American Banker reported that it had obtained internal documents from Comerica showing officials privately acknowledging compliance failures related to the Company’s operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans.

On this news, Comerica’s stock price fell $1.40, or 3.6%, to close at $37.59 on May 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

