Rackspace Technology Wins Excellence in Server and Storage Sales, Americas Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The award recognizes achievements in server and storage solutions for customers

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has received a Dell Technologies 2023 Global Partner of the Year Award for Excellence in Server and Storage Sales, Americas for achievements in exceptional server and storage solutions for our customers.

“This achievement represents our 20-plus year relationship with Dell providing exceptional server and storage solutions for our customers,” said Adrianna Bustamante, Vice President of Private Cloud Partnerships, Rackspace Technology. “Our strong alliance is based on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success. We’re proud to collaborate with Dell Technologies to accelerate these journeys and drive innovation in private cloud environments.”

Click here for more information on Rackspace Technology Storage Solutions.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTgzMCM1NjI0MjQ4IzIwMDU3MjQ=
Rackspace-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.