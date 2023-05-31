Coastline Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 283 stocks valued at a total of $675.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.14%), IWR(3.04%), and AAPL(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastline Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,955 shares in STU:LIN, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €311.56 during the quarter.

On 05/31/2023, Linde PLC traded for a price of €330.8 per share and a market cap of €173.31Bil. The stock has returned 10.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 4,955-share investment in NYSE:LIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.89 during the quarter.

On 05/31/2023, Linde PLC traded for a price of $356.35 per share and a market cap of $174.47Bil. The stock has returned 11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYX by 16,244 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.27.

On 05/31/2023, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF traded for a price of $34.03 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 203,760 shares in ARCA:IJS, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.88 during the quarter.

On 05/31/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $87.88 per share and a market cap of $6.38Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Coastline Trust Co bought 37,311 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 81,146. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 05/31/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $240.46 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

