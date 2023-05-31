Experience the Power of AI-Integration: Wondershare's Software Suite at Dublin Tech Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading global technology company, is thrilled to announce its inaugural participation as an event sponsor at the highly anticipated Dublin Tech Summit, taking place from May 31 to June 1, 2023. During the event, the company will showcase its most popular products, including Filmora, PDFelement, EdrawMax,EdrawMind, and Virbro, which are all integrated with innovative AI technology. Wondershare aims to introduce these innovative solutions to European clients, demonstrating their capacity to accelerate growth for enterprises, creators and SMBs alike.

The Dublin Tech Summit, hosted at the renowned Venue RDS in Dublin, Ireland, provides a platform for Wondershare to engage with technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders. Featuring "Get Work Done FAST and Unleash FURIOUS Creativity", Wondershare's exhibitor booth C1 is going to captivate visitors with a suite of intelligent tools powered by AI. It is a great opportunity for those who want to get more work done in less time for greater efficiency. One of the exciting highlights is the overseas release of Virbo, an AI video editor which allows users to generate realistic 3D digital humans with just a click.

Regarding Wondershare's participation, the company's CEO Tobee Wu expresses their enthusiasm for the event and their commitment to delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of their users.

"We put so much effort in advancing our products from mere functionality to enhanced experiences. The incorporation of AI-powered feature is a noticeable indication of our game-changing strategy and dedication to help individual and business users boost their work efficiency," Tobee Wu states. "As we expand our presence in the European market, we are excited to offer our products in multiple languages for users from different regions. We see enormous potential in the European market. Our network of customer service and tutorial content will efficiently onboard beginner users."

In addition to showcasing the revolutionary products, Wondershare is delighted to offer exciting interactive activities and valuable prizes to attendees, including the Experience Card, Lucky Draw to win the Annual Product Free Subscription and a set of LEGO prize.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing (Filmora), PDF editing (PDFelement), Mind Mapping (Edraw), data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

