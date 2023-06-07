Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has received its third consecutive Great+Place+To+Work%26reg%3B+Certification%26trade%3B, based on input from its global, remote workforce in the United States, Canada, and India. The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees report about their experience and level of trust in the workplace. A stellar 95 percent of employees said Calix is a great place to work—a 5 percent improvement from 2021 and 38 points higher than the average U.S. company. The two most common words that employees used to describe why Calix is a great place to work were “people” and “culture.” Additionally, an impressive 97 percent of employees reported feeling welcomed when they joined, even as Calix expanded its workforce by 50 percent in 2022.

The purpose-driven culture at Calix continues to earn accolades+and+recognition for its brand and innovative+portfolio, which customers leverage to transform their businesses and dominate+their+markets. Over 12 years and with an investment that exceeds $1 billion, Calix has built the broadband industry’s only end-to-end cloud and software platform. Today, it furthers the company%26rsquo%3Bs+mission of enabling broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve. That mission is improving the lives of millions. A full 96 percent of employees report they are proud to work at Calix.

Since 2016, Calix has led its technology peers by remaining committed to an all-remote culture. Calix was recently named the %231+Best+Place+To+Work+in+the+Bay+Area by the Q1 2023 Comparably awards. Since 2020, Calix has won 40 Comparably awards and has maintained a consistent A%2B+culture+rating and a 4.9 rating on Glassdoor.

“The Calix leadership team knows that success starts with people,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Every team member understands that company culture is formed by how we act every day, and we further support them by embracing a mindset of ‘better, better, never best’ through coaching and professional development initiatives. That’s because we understand that our culture is a reflection of how we treat each other and our customers. Calix leadership is committed to supporting team success by hiring slowly, setting clear goals, actively coaching, communicating transparently, and caring about the whole person—not just the business. The result is an aligned, purpose-driven culture that contributes to the success of our customers every day while achieving great results for our investors. Calix is one of only 23 U.S. public companies with a market cap greater than $10 million to have no debt and a three-year track record of achieving 25+ percent growth while being free cash flow and net income positive over the entire period. That is the power of people and an aligned culture. The result is a win-win-win for our employees, customers, and investors.”

Calix continues to expand its remote workforce. Visit Calix+Careers to learn more.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

