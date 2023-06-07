BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that the Company's Chairman, John Moore has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Allen Klee, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, sits down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health care outcomes and lower costs. The healthcare system faces pressure from labor shortages, higher costs, lack of transparency, and managing reimbursements. This conference highlights companies that provide solutions with the use of telehealth, at home monitoring, specific chronic conditions treatment programs, marketplaces that create better pricing, and use of AI.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art instruments, strategies, and technologies to expedite the production of viable cells and therapies with a streamlined process and product consistency. SBI's mission is to develop sensor technologies and instruments that make cell culture and bioprocessing work easier, experiments more reproducible, and culture conditions better suited to meet experimental objectives. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

